Two wanted men arrested following police chase through multiple Southeast Missouri counties

SIKESTON (WSIL) -- Two men face extra felony charges after a police chase through Scott and New Madrid counties.
Police were notified around 6:30 P.M. on Wednesday July 12 about a vehicle driven by Gary Looney and James Swann, both of whom had outstanding felony arrest warrants by several Southeast Missouri agencies. They found the vehicle on S. Main and tried to make a traffic stop. However, the vehicle failed to stop, leading to a pursuit.
Looney and Swann led police to US Highway 60 into New Madrid County. A short time later the two fled from the vehicle into a corn field. Officers eventually caught up with them and took the two into custody.
Police have yet to release the new charges Looney and Swann are facing.