Two victims shot at Carbondale house party

CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Police need the publics help finding a suspect after a shooting injures two people.
On October 23, officers responded to the 700 block of West College Street at 12:34 a.m. in response to shots fired at a residence where a party was taking place.
Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds, who the Jackson County Ambulance Service took to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment.
One of the victims was treated and released. The second victim is stable and receiving further treatment.
The suspect is described as a black male, 5’08, medium build, short hair, 15-17 years old wearing black boots, a black hooded sweatshirt with a design on the back and black or grey sweat pants.
The SIU Police Department is assisting with the investigation that is currently active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident or anyone who attended the party is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).
Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab located on the main page of this website.
Please help yourself, along with your county, its communities and the university campus by using these numbers if you witness, or have any information pertaining to, a crime.
Cash rewards for information which leads to an arrest are also made anonymously. Remember, crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does!