Two-vehicle crash in Alexander County kills two people

  • Updated
  • 0
Crash

ALEXANDER COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police is releasing details about a two-vehicle crash that killed two people and injured a third. 

It happened around 4:45 a.m. on January 30th just south of Illinois Route 127.

A pickup truck had been driving north on Illinois Route 3 when it crossed over into the southbound lane and hit another vehicle.

Authorities pronounced the driver and passenger of the pickup truck dead on-scene. Those victims are a 59-year-old man and a 76-yer-old woman from Stone Mountain, Georgia.

While an ambulance took the driver of the other vehicle, a 47-year-old man from Cairo, to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

To read the full press release, click here