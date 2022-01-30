Two-vehicle crash in Alexander County kills two people

ALEXANDER COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police is releasing details about a two-vehicle crash that killed two people and injured a third.
It happened around 4:45 a.m. on January 30th just south of Illinois Route 127.
A pickup truck had been driving north on Illinois Route 3 when it crossed over into the southbound lane and hit another vehicle.
Authorities pronounced the driver and passenger of the pickup truck dead on-scene. Those victims are a 59-year-old man and a 76-yer-old woman from Stone Mountain, Georgia.
While an ambulance took the driver of the other vehicle, a 47-year-old man from Cairo, to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
To read the full press release, click here.