Two-time Olympian Deanna Price joins U of I as Volunteer Track & Field Coach

ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The University of Illinois Track and Field twitter account posted that Deanna Price will join the Fighting Illini as a Volunteer Track and Field Coach.
Price is a two-time Olympian in the Hammer Throw. She's a native of St. Charles, Missouri, and attended Southern Illinois University.
She's the fifth woman in NCAA history to win back to back hammer throw titles.
The 'Illinois Track & XC' Twitter account also announced James C. Lambert will join the Fighting Illini as an Assistant Track and Field Coach. Lambert is Price's husband and would train with his wife.