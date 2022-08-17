 Skip to main content
Two-time Olympian Deanna Price joins U of I as Volunteer Track & Field Coach

ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The University of Illinois Track and Field twitter account posted that Deanna Price will join the Fighting Illini as a Volunteer Track and Field Coach.

DeAnna Price

Price is a two-time Olympian in the Hammer Throw. She's a native of St. Charles, Missouri, and attended Southern Illinois University.

She's the fifth woman in NCAA history to win back to back hammer throw titles.

The 'Illinois Track & XC' Twitter account also announced James C. Lambert will join the Fighting Illini as an Assistant Track and Field Coach. Lambert is Price's husband and would train with his wife.

