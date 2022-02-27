Two suspects charged with murder in Charleston party shooting

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MISSOURI (WSIL) -- Authorities announce the arrest of two suspects following a shooting that killed two people and injured 14 others.
The Charleston Police Department says 21-year-old Kevon Evans-McClinton of Charleston and 19-year-old Zatryus Moore of Charleston are being charged with murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
They're suspected of opening fire at a party with dozens of people in attendance on the 100 block of South Franklin street during the early hours February 19th.
The men were arrested on February 25th and more charges are expected.
In the meantime, authorities also released the identities of the two people fatally shot as 19-year-old Brianna Schumer and 23-year-old Clintayzia Clark. Both were from Cape Girardeau.
Police are still wanting witnesses, or anyone with photos and videos of the party to come forward.