Two suspects arrested in Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Two people are now in custody in connection to a weekend shooting in Carbondale.
On Saturday, April 30 around 1:27 a.m., Carbondale Police responded to the 100 block of North Washington Street for a shooting. The victim drove to Carbondale Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds and was released after treatment.
During the investigation, detectives identified two suspects, 27-year-old Demarcus Jones and 28-year-old Charlton Patterson.
On Sunday the Jackson County Sheriff's Department stopped a vehicle int he 300 block of E. Walnut Street occupied by Jones and Patterson. Deputies and officers apprehended Jones after he fled on foot.
Jones and Patterson are both facing aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and violation of a bond condition charges.
Both Jones and Patterson were out on bond awaiting court appearances for prior weapon offenses.
The investigation is active and ongoing.