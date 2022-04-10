 Skip to main content
Two St. Louis women killed in car crash

By Devin Kidd

LIVINGSTON, IL (WSIL) -- Two St. Louis women were killed in a car crash Saturday.

On April 9, 30-year-old Juandria S. Pickett and 32-year-old Tiyana C. McCoy, both from St. Louis, were driving southbound in the northbound lanes on Interstate 55 near Livingston for an unknown reason. Pickett collided with 52-year-old Luvator N. Pierce's truck head on.

Both Pickett and and McCoy were pronounced dead at the scene. Pierce was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

