Two St. Louis women killed in car crash

LIVINGSTON, IL (WSIL) -- Two St. Louis women were killed in a car crash Saturday.
On April 9, 30-year-old Juandria S. Pickett and 32-year-old Tiyana C. McCoy, both from St. Louis, were driving southbound in the northbound lanes on Interstate 55 near Livingston for an unknown reason. Pickett collided with 52-year-old Luvator N. Pierce's truck head on.
Both Pickett and and McCoy were pronounced dead at the scene. Pierce was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing.