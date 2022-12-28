Two Southern Illinois residents receive Patriot Award

Two Southern Illinois residents were recently awarded an award that recognizes providing outstanding patriotic support and cooperation for their employees who have answered their nation's call to serve.
Both Dr. Lanel Love, SIU Assistant Dean of Students and Rowdy Fatheree, Mount Vernon Township High School Principal, received the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Patriot Award recently.
"The Patriot Award was created by ESGR to publicly recognize individuals who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees who have answered their nation's call to serve," ESGR Area Chair Julie Campbell said. "Supportive supervisors are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nation's Guard and Reserve units."
Dr. Love supported her employee Molly Lindsey, E-4 Specialist with the Army National Guard.
"Dr. Love is one of the most supportive and understanding supervisors I have ever had the pleasure to work for," Lindsey said. "I am never scared to let her know about my military duties. She treats me fairly and always shows empathy towards me."
"Service is the strength and vitality of any organization," Dr. Love said. "I am honored to receive this award and thankful the First Saluki Center supports first-generation employees in the National Guard and Reserve."
This is the second Patriot Award for Fatheree as he was awarded for the support of his employee who is Captain Dylan Moore with the Army National Guard.
"Rowdy Fatheree has been supportive through trainings, conferences, and activations," CPT Moore said. "He celebrates the fact that I'm a servicemember and continuously offers support to me and my family."
ESGR is a Department of Defense program that develops and promotes supportive work environments for service members in the National Guard and Reserve through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws. It also provides assistance in resolving conflicts between Service members and their employees.