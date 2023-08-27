Two seriously hurt after RV crashes in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Two people are in serious condition after a crash Sunday morning in Carbondale.
First responders were dispatched to eastbound Route 13 and North Lewis Lane around 9:42 a.m. after an RV crashed near Applebee's.
Firefighters told News 3 that the RV was driving on the wrong side of Route 13 and swerved into the grass. That's when the RV ran through a light pole, hit a culvert and came to rest on the edge of the far right shoulder of the road.
The driver and passenger had to be removed from the vehicle through the window and were taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Crews reduced traffic on eastbound Route 13 to one lane as they cleared the RV and cleaned the wreckage.