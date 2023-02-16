Two people shot, one suffers medical emergency in shooting at Memphis Mall

MEMPHIS, TN (WSIL) -- Two people were hurt in a shooting at a Memphis Mall Thursday night.
Police say it happened at the Wolfchase Galleria. Reports say it appeared to stem from a fight. Police say the call came in around 4:50 p.m.
Police say they have one person in custody. One of the people who were shot had to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The other was able to get to the hospital in a civilian car.
A woman who was at the mall suffered some sort of medical problem and was also taken to the hospital. Police are sweeping the mall and the shooting is still under investigation.