Two people seriously injured in Graves County crash

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- Two people received serious injuries after a weekend crash.
On Sunday, just before 9 p.m., Graves County deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of KY 80 East and KY 121 Bypass.
The deputies determined 24-year-old Mallori Dawson, of Mayfield, was traveling east and didn't stop at a red light. She pulled into the path of another vehicle and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
Dawson and a passenger, 25-year-old Tanner Campbell, were both seriously injured in the crash. They were flown to a Nashville area hospital.
A 3-month-old baby in that vehicle was properly restrained and was un-injured. The child was taken to a hospital as a precaution.
The other driver was not injured.