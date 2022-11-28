Two people overdose from suspected Fentanyl in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- An overdose leads deputies to a drug bust and a second person overdosing.
According to the sheriff's department, on November 22nd deputies responded to a drug overdose on the 2300 block of Mayfield Metropolis Road.
Deputies and first responders located a young man who had overdosed on suspected Fentanyl. He was given Narcan and transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Deputies and detectives determined that the suspected Fentanyl pills had been purchased from a residence located in the 1600 Block of Harrison Street in Paducah.
During a search warrant, detectives located two men inside the residence. One of the men was located face down on a bed overdosing. Deputies and first responders administered Narcan and then took him to an area hospital for treatment.
The other man, 25-year-old Neville “Jackson” Hawes, a resident of the home was arrested. This comes after a search found bags of pills that are suspected to contain Fentanyl and assorted drug paraphernalia.
Hawes was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail. He faces drug charges including trafficking Fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The investigation is on-going.