Two people killed in Willamson county crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) --
UPDATE 2:00 P.M.:
Two people were killed in a fatal crash in Williamson County this Friday.
On Friday, March 25, a Ford pickup struck the driver's side of 56-year-old Darrin L. Bramlet's Mack Truck, killing 34-year-old Nicholas B. Strum of Kewanee, IL and 36-year-old Robin M. Sides of Evansville, IN, who were both in the Ford pickup.
The crash happened at the intersection of Illinois Route 37 and Illinois Route 148. Both Strum and Sides were pronounced dead at the scene.
Bramlet did not yield the right of way to Strum and Sides' Ford pickup, who did not have a stop sign.