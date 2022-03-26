 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Hard Freeze in Some Areas Tonight...

If you have sensitive plants outdoors you may want to take some
precautions tonight.

Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s across the
area with light winds.

Two people killed in Willamson county crash

  • Updated
  • 0
FATAL CAR CRASH
By Devin Kidd

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) --

UPDATE 2:00 P.M.:

Two people were killed in a fatal crash in Williamson County this Friday.

On Friday, March 25, a Ford pickup struck the driver's side of 56-year-old Darrin L. Bramlet's Mack Truck, killing 34-year-old Nicholas B. Strum of Kewanee, IL and 36-year-old Robin M. Sides of Evansville, IN, who were both in the Ford pickup.

The crash happened at the intersection of Illinois Route 37 and Illinois Route 148. Both Strum and Sides were pronounced dead at the scene.

Bramlet did not yield the right of way to Strum and Sides' Ford pickup, who did not have a stop sign.

Tags

Recommended for you