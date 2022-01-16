Two people killed in Mt. Vernon house fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Officials in Mt. Vernon are confirming a house fire that claimed the lives of two people.
Fire Chief Kevin Sargent says crews were called to the area of 24th street and Wescott around 5:45 Sunday morning.
When they arrived, the home was completely consumed by flames and was starting to catch the house next door on fire as well. It took around five hours for firefighters to put out the blaze.
Sargent says two people lost their lives in the incident and onne person was able to make it out of the home safely, but had to be taken to a burn until for severe injuries.
The neighbor was also taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.
The department received mutual aid from Jefferson county, while Kell and Woodlawn did a change of quarters.
The State Fire Marshal is investigating.