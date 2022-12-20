Two people killed in crash on Interstate 57

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Two people were killed and others injured in a crash on Interstate 57.
Illinois State Police say a semi and a SUV were traveling north in Jefferson County, in a construction area. The SUV made contact with the semi as the lanes merged from two lanes to one.
The SUV left the road and overturned several times. Two passengers, from Louisiana, were ejected and later pronounced dead.
The driver and two passengers, including a child, were tall taken to a hospital with injuries. They were also from Louisiana.
The semi left the scene and is still unknown at this time.
The investigation is still ongoing.