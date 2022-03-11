Two people killed by camel at western Tennessee petting zoo

OBION COUNTY, TN (WSIL) -- Two people have died after being attacked by a camel Thursday in western Tennessee.
Around 4:45 p.m. the Obion County Sheriff's Office received a call of a loose camel near Shirley Farms in Obion, Tennessee attacking people.
Deputies arrived on scene and found two unconscious people on the group and the animal still on the loose.
Obion County, Lake County, Ridgely Police, Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Lake County Rescue Squad were all on scene rendering aid and moving victims to a safe place.
The camel attacked a Sheriff's office vehicle, then moved towards deputies who were attempted to move a victim to an emergency vehicle.
For the safety of everyone at the scene, the camel was put down.
The two victims, Bobby Matheny 42-years-old of Ridgely and Tommy Gun 67-years-old of Obion, died from their injuries at the scene.