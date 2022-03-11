Two people killed by camel at western Tennessee petting zoo

 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois,
generally along and west of a line from Dexter Missouri to
Cairo, Harrisburg, and Mount Carmel Illinois.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on
bridges. Visibilities may drop sharply due to the snow, so use
caution, if you must drive this afternoon and evening. Road
conditions may remain hazardous during the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern for increasing snowfall
rates and measurable snowfall accumulation will through 8 pm
CST. With cooling ground and road surfaces, some slick spots
will be possible through daybreak on Saturday. Wind Chills will
fall into the single digits above zero overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

...Increase in snowfall over part of southeast Missouri and
southern Illinois early this Afternoon...

For travelers and residents over part of southeast Missouri and
southern Illinois, look for an increase in snowfall rates and
amounts from shortly before noon through 4 pm CST this afternoon.

At this time, total snowfall amounts of one to locally two inches
of snow is expected to fall in the following areas during the
early afternoon hours.

In southeast Missouri, the greatest amount of snow is expected
from Fremont and Grandin, northeast to Oak ridge and Cape
Girardeau Missouri, with the heaviest likely to occur over Wayne
County Missouri near Greenville. In these areas, an excess of one
inch of snow is expected.

In southern Illinois, the greatest amount of snow is expected from
Grand Tower and Thebes, northeast to West Frankfort and Karbers
Ridge, with the heaviest expected from Makanda onward to Goreville
and New Burnside. In these areas, an excess of one inch of snow is
expected.

Snowfall rates during the early afternoon hours may range from one
quarter to one half inch an hour at times.

If you are planning travel in part of southeast Missouri and
southern Illinois this afternoon, be watchful for lower visibility
due to the snow. In addition, elevated surfaces such as bridges
and overpasses may freeze earlier, creating slick spots on the
road.

Be sure to give any road maintenance crews plenty of room as they
clear snow from roadways this afternoon, if you must be on the
road today.

Two people killed by camel at western Tennessee petting zoo

By adwpadmin

OBION COUNTY, TN (WSIL) -- Two people have died after being attacked by a camel Thursday in western Tennessee. 

Around 4:45 p.m. the Obion County Sheriff's Office received a call of a loose camel near Shirley Farms in Obion, Tennessee attacking people. 

Deputies arrived on scene and found two unconscious people on the group and the animal still on the loose. 

Obion County, Lake County, Ridgely Police, Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Lake County Rescue Squad were all on scene rendering aid and moving victims to a safe place. 

The camel attacked a Sheriff's office vehicle, then moved towards deputies who were attempted to move a victim to an emergency vehicle. 

For the safety of everyone at the scene, the camel was put down. 

The two victims, Bobby Matheny 42-years-old of Ridgely and Tommy Gun 67-years-old of Obion, died from their injuries at the scene. 

