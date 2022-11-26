 Skip to main content
Two people injured after cars collided head on

BOAZ, KY (WSIL) -- Two people were injured in a two-car crash where both cars collided head on.

According to a post from the Graves County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Vastine Green Road for a two-car collision.

The deputies found that 53-year-old Kevin Brown of Symsonia was traveling east on Vastine Green Road in a 2016 Chrysler 200. 19-year-old Mallory Buzanis was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu west on the same road.

Graves County Crash
The two cars crashed into each other, overturning Brown's car and spinning Buzanis's car 180 degrees.

Buszanis was taken to Baptist Hospital in Paducah for possible injuries, and Brown was transported to Jackson Purchase Medical Center.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

