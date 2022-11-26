Two people injured after cars collide head on

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 4 AM to noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&