Two people hospitalized after late night shooting in Metropolis

METROPOLIS, IL (WSIL) -- A late night shooting left two people hospitalized on Saturday.
According to a press release from the Metropolis Police Department, officers received a report of shots fired on September 24 at around 10:48 p.m., in the 400 block of W 20th Street. Police were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Massac Memorial Hospital as they went to the scene.
After an investigation, police determined that a 33-year-old man had gone to the residence to buy an item from a 59-year-old woman. The two got into a dispute, and the man decided to not buy the item. As the man was leaving in his 2002 Chevrolet SUV, he was shot by the woman.
Police tried to contact the woman inside the home when they arrived on the scene, but there was no response. Officers at the scene entered the home around 8 a.m. The woman was located and she had appeared to overdose on pills.
The woman was taken into the hospital for treatment. The investigation is active and ongoing.