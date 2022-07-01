Two people charged with murder in death of missing southeast Missouri woman

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY (WSIL) -- Two suspects in the death of a missing southeast Missouri woman are now facing murder charges.
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office says Jessi Wilfong was reported missing by her mother on May 25, 2022. After a lengthy investigation, her body was found in a recently dug grave inside a barn.
On Friday, July 1 her uncle Lawrence Schanda and his girlfriend Teresa Baumgartner were charged with Murder, Armed Criminal Action and Tampering with Physical Evidence. Their bonds are set at $5 million each.
Police have released a full timeline of the investigation, which can be read below.
Police say on May 19, 2022 Wilfong contacted Teresa Baumgartner, the girlfriend of her uncle Lawrence Schanda, and asked to be transported from Fredericktown to Cape Girardeau County.
Baumgartner and Schanda traveled to Fredericktown in Baumgartner's personal vehicle, picked Wilfong up, and drove her back to the Baumgartner/Schanda residence in Millersville, Missouri, on that same date.
After being contacted about her disappearance, Baumgartner told police Wilfong spent the night of May 19 at their home and then requested to be taken back to Fredericktown. Baumgartner and Schanda said they refused and Wilfong left the home. Baumgartner never reported her missing.
An investigation into her disappearance led to a search warrant on June 15, 2022 at Baumgartner and Schanda's home. A surveillance system obtained nearby the home showed Wilfong get into a truck on May 19, 2022 with Schanda. The vehicle leaves and returned around 1 a.m. with Schanda and Wilfong. Police say that is the last moment Wilfong was observed to be alive.
On Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Schanda was interviewed and admitted to having a verbal altercation with Wilfong shortly before she disappeared. The argument was regarding Schanda's belief that Wilfong was providing law enforcement with information implicating Schanda in illegal drug activity.
On June 13, 2022 officers spoke with a confidential witness (CW) who reported they talked with Baumgartner. The CW said Baumgartner told then on the night Wilfong disappeared, Schanda badly beat her.
Two days later a search warrant for Schanda and Baumgartner's home was executed. Police found the carpet and padding had been removed from multiple rooms.
Another CW told police they spoke with Baumgartner on June 17. Baumgartner told them that Wilfong was murdered by Schanda inside their home and her body could be found on some property they considered buying.
Police began investigating the property and found a recently dug portion of the ground inside a barn. Excavation of the area reveled the remains of Wilfong along with multiple knives, a pair of men's boots, carpet remnants, and other items.
Also located were shovels, a sleeveless men's shirt, and an auger. The auger was rented on May 24, 2022 by Baumgartner. She was accompanied by a man matching the description of Schanda when she rented the auger.
After finding her body, police searched the home again and found knives, carpeting and other items matching or consistent with items found with the remains.
The autopsy determined Wilfong was stabbed multiple times and manner of death was ruled a homicide.
On July 1, 2022 Cape Girardeau County Prosecutors filed charges on Schanda and Baumgartner for Murder, Armed Criminal Action and Tampering with Physical Evidence. Their bonds are set at $5 million each.