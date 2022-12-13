Two people arrested after fight in Carbondale

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Two were people arrested after a fight broke out near a bar in Carbondale.
Carbondale Officers were in the 200 block of West Main Street monitoring a large crowd at a bar closing when a fight broke out.
As officers moved through the crowd to stop the fight, they observed Travis Wooley, 36 of Carbondale, armed with a gun. Wooley fled from officers, but was captured after a brief foot chase.
While officers were taking him into custody, several shots were fired from the area where the fight originally happened. Other officers arrived, but the suspects weren't located.
Officers arrested Wooley for aggravated use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon, and resisting a peace officer.
Iesha Carter, 28 of Carbondale, was also arrested for obstructing justice and resisting a peace officer after she repeatedly interfered with officers' attempts to arrest Wooley.
There were no injuries or property damage found after the shots fired.
The investigation is active and ongoing.