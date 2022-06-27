 Skip to main content
Two people airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash near Franklin-Williamson County line

  • Updated
motorcycle crash

ZEIGLER (WSIL) -- Two people were airlifted to a hospital for injuries after a motorcycle crash this weekend. 

On Saturday, around 10:15 p.m. Franklin County Deputies responded to State Highway 148 and Prairie Creek Lane for a motorcycle crash. 

An investigation showed that 48-year-old Michael Stone, of Marion, was traveling south on his motorcycle when he lost control and left the road. 

Stone and his passenger, 48-year-old Shannon Tolbert, were both ejected from the bike. 

Stone and Thompson were both airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for serious injuries. 

He was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle. 