Two people airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash near Franklin-Williamson County line

ZEIGLER (WSIL) -- Two people were airlifted to a hospital for injuries after a motorcycle crash this weekend.
On Saturday, around 10:15 p.m. Franklin County Deputies responded to State Highway 148 and Prairie Creek Lane for a motorcycle crash.
An investigation showed that 48-year-old Michael Stone, of Marion, was traveling south on his motorcycle when he lost control and left the road.
Stone and his passenger, 48-year-old Shannon Tolbert, were both ejected from the bike.
Stone and Thompson were both airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for serious injuries.
He was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.