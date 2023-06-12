Two people airlifted after head-on crash

GRAVES COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- Two people are injured in a head-on crash, and authorities believe illegal drugs played a role in what happened.
Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash around 3:45 p.m. on June 10th. It happened on KY 339 North near the KY 1213 intersection, just north of Fancy Farm.
Authorities say 44-year-old Tabitha Wilhite, of Lowes, had been driving southbound on KY 339 in a 2015 Ford four door sedan.
At the same time, 85-year-old Robert E. Thomas, 85 of Fancy Farm, was traveling northbound on KY 339 in a 2008 Ford F150.
Evidence suggests that Wilhite began to cross the median when approaching Thomas. To avoid the collision, Thomas moved into the southbound lane, but Wilhite also swerved back into her correct lane, causing the vehicles to collided head-on.
Both Thomas and Wilhite were seriously injured and local first responders cared for both people while waiting for Air Evac to arrive. Then, they were flown to Nashville, Tennessee area trauma centers.
During the investigation, suspected methamphetamine was located in Wilhite’s vehicle. Due to methamphetamine being found and Wilhite’s driving behavior before the collision, a search warrant for a blood test was issued and served on Wilhite in Nashville, TN.
Wilhite will face charges related to the methamphetamine when she is released from the hospital. Further charges may be sought after the results of Wilhite’s blood test return from the Kentucky State Police Lab.
There's been no update on Thomas' condition.