Two Paducah men arrested for drugs; third man still being searched for

By Kenzie Dillow

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- Two Paducah men were arrested on felony drug charges this Wednesday.

On March 16 around 5 p.m., the McCracken County Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant at 3019 Benton Road. Deputies performing the search found methamphetamines, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a marijuana growth operation.

Officers arrested 45-year-old Jason Brockman and 45-year-old Pete Floyd from Paducah in connection with the drugs. A third man, 22-year-old Caleb Allen, is currently being searched for on an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

If you have information on Allen's whereabouts, call 270-444-4719 or your local law enforcement agency.

