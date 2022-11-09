Two night Gospel Convention to raise money for Honor Flight of Southern Illinois

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- Gospel groups come together to help support the Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.
The Illinois State Quartet and Gospel Music Convention is Friday, November 11th, and Saturday, November 12th. Music for both nights starts at 6:00 p.m.at Southern Illinois Worship Center. Some artists are the Gospel Messengers, The Victory Boys, Danny Norman, Fortress, Revelation, Riven, and other artists and groups. All offerings will go to Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. For more information, call (618) 518-7787.
The address for Southern Illinois Worship Center is 124 Lou Ann Drive in Herrin, IL. For more information about Veterans Honor Flight, click here.