Two Missouri residents arrested by Marion police; police find drugs and firearms in vehicles

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Two Missouri residents were arrested while police were conducting a traffic stop this Friday.
According to a post from the page, police had stopped two vehicles that were travelling together just before midnight Friday, March 4, and the officers searched both of the cars.
The Marion police officers had seized two firearms, a felony amount of narcotics, and $23,000 dollars.
37 years-old Michael Mosley from St. Louis County, Missouri was issued citations for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
41 years-old Vaneesia Carr from O'Fallon, Missouri was also issued citations for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, as well as Unlawful Possession of Cannabis.
Mosley and Carr were taken to Williamson County Jail as they wait for their first appearance in court.
The incident is still being investigated.