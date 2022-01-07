 Skip to main content
Two men charged with kidnapping, battery in Jackson County

By Kenzie Dillow

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- One person is recovering after being kidnapped and beaten in Jackson County.

On January 2, 2022 just after 7 a.m. Carbondale Officers responded to the 600 block of West Mill Street for a kidnapping. Officers found evidence of a disturbance at the home. 

During the investigation, officers located the victim safe in Murphysboro and in need of serious medical treatment. The victim was transported to Memorial Hospital in Carbondale for treatment. 

Officers determined Justin D. Carr, 39, and Jalyn A. Rush, 22 of Lexington, IL, forced entry into the home and battered the victim. They then took the victim, who was an acquaintance, by force to another location where the victim was battered. 

The victim was eventually able to escape the suspects and flee to safety. 

On January 5, 2022 both suspects were located and arrested. 

Carr and Rush are facing home invasion, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery charges. Additional charges against Carr and Rush may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

Carr and Rush were incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

