Two men arrested for fentanyl in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Wednesday afternoon for Fentanyl in the parking lot of Paducah gas station.
The office says their detectives pulled into the parking lot of the gas station at 3474 Wayne Sullivan Drive with the intention of getting gas.
They say while they were there they saw a man in his car snort something through a dollar bill. He pulled away and police followed him and pulled him over.
The Sheriff's Office says the driver was 32-year-old Benjamin Woods of Fancy Farm, Kentucky. Upon further investigation the detectives say it was revealed that Woods had snorted a fentanyl pill. Detectives found more fentanyl pills in his vehicle.
The Sheriff's Office says Woods was required to to use a vehicle with an interlock system for a previous DUI but there was no system in the car. Deputies arrested Woods.
The detectives say they found out Woods had bought the pills from 49-year-old David Mitchell of McCracken County, Kentucky. Deputies found him at the same gas station they had seen Woods snort the pill. He also had fentanyl pills on him when they arrested him.
Detectives executed a search warrant at Mitchell’s residence that same afternoon at 2325 Hovekamp Road in McCracken County. During a search of the home, detectives located Marijuana packaged for sale, scales, and assorted drug paraphernalia.
Both men were arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Woods is charged with the following:
- Disregarding a stop sign
- Operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock device
- Possession of a 1st degree-controlled substance: Fentanyl
Mitchell is charged with:
- Trafficking in a 1st degree-controlled substance: Fentanyl
Additional charges are pending