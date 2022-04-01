 Skip to main content
Two measures look to help youth in DCFS care head to Pritzker's desk

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WSIL) -- Two bills look to protect youth in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services are headed to Governor JB Pritzker's Desk.

House Bill 5418 provides children with access to Intervention and Counseling Services in the first 24 hours after they are removed from a home.

The measure requires youth in DCFS Care to report their interactions with guardians and foster parents.

The second bill requires an exit interview for every child five and over within five days of leaving foster care.

