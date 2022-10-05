Two local caregivers investigated, charges pending

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Law enforcement are investigating two local caregivers.
On Wednesday, personnel from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office responded to an address on Krebs Station Road for a welfare check.
Valarie Nardo and her husband Robert Calhoun are the caregivers for their two adults sons.
One son is a quadriplegic and was found to be home alone with multiple dogs jumping on him. He was found to be severely dehydrated, malnourished and wearing soiled clothing.
The other son was found to be blind and autistic.
the home was in deplorable conditions and lacked necessary items for basic survival and cleanliness. The home also contained nearly 20 animals inside.
The two adult children were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Criminal charges are pending on Nardo and Calhoun.
McCracken County Animal Control & Department for Community Based Services assisted at the scene.