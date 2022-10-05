 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Weather Alert

...First widespread frost of the season possible this weekend...

Cool surface high pressure will overspread the Quad State today.
North winds may keep temperatures too warm tonight and Saturday
morning for widespread frost. However, patchy frost will be
possible in sheltered areas along and north of a line from Van
Buren Missouri to Paducah and Greenville Kentucky.

More widespread frost is expected Saturday night into Sunday
morning. Temperatures may even dip below freezing in a few areas
in the pre-dawn hours Sunday. Unprotected tender vegetation could
be damaged or killed.

Two local caregivers investigated, charges filed

  • Updated
  • 0
police, crime

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m., October 7, 2022

Robert Calhoun is now officially charged with Wanton Endangerment and neglect of a child. 

ORIGINAL STORY: October 5, 2022

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Law enforcement are investigating two local caregivers.

On Wednesday, personnel from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office responded to an address on Krebs Station Road for a welfare check. 

Valarie Nardo and her husband Robert Calhoun are the caregivers for their two adults sons. 

One son is a quadriplegic and was found to be home alone with multiple dogs jumping on him. He was found to be severely dehydrated, malnourished and wearing soiled clothing. 

The other son was found to be blind and autistic. 

the home was in deplorable conditions and lacked necessary items for basic survival and cleanliness. The home also contained nearly 20 animals inside. 

The two adult children were taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

Criminal charges are pending on Nardo and Calhoun.

McCracken County Animal Control & Department for Community Based Services assisted at the scene.