Two dogs die in hunting club fire

UPDATE: January 21, 2022
Ware-Wolf Lake Fire Protection District firefighters confirmed two dogs were killed in the fire Thursday.
The district said the insurance agency is investigating the cause of the fire.
ORIGINAL STORY
(WSIL) -- No one was hurt after a fire broke out at the Arrowhead Hunting Club in Union County.
Fire crews were called out around 1:45 am Thursday.
Ware Wolf Lake Fire Department along with crews from Jonesboro, Alto Pass, Anna and Tower Rock battled the fire.
Our crews say the fire was mostly out by 5:30 am.
