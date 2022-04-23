Two dead in Randolph County crash

STEELEVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Two people died in a fatal car crash Friday.
At around 1 p.m. Friday, 34-year-old Nicholas T. Cook from Du Quoin was driving east on Broadway Street near James Street in Steeleville. 26-year-old Dakota Morrison from Chester, IL was on his motorcycle at a stop sign with 31-year-old Diane M. Gilmer from Steeleville. Cook crossed the westbound lane and struck Morrison and Gilmer's motorcycle, killing both passengers.
Morrison was pronounced dead at the scene. Gilmer was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries. Cook was taken to another hospital with non-life threatening injuries.