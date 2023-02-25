Two Carbondale men arrested on stolen gun and drug charges

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Police arrested two Carbondale men after officers discovered stolen guns in their possession.
Information on the arrests comes from a news release from the Carbondale Police Department.
On the morning of Friday, February 24, police executed a search warrant for a home on the 6000 block of Old Highway 13. After searching the home, police located two firearms, one of which was reported stolen, and drugs.
Police arrested 23-year-old David D. Ward of Carbondale on a Jackson County warrant; police also arrested 24-year-old Carbondale resident Malik M. Reeves. Reeves was taken into custody on the following charges:
- Unlawful Use of a Weapon
- Violation of Bail Bond
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
Ward posted a bond and was released pending court. Reeves is being held at Jackson County Jail.
The investigation is active and ongoing.