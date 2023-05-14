 Skip to main content
Two Cape men dead after Jeep rollover

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- Two Cape Girardeau men were killed after their Jeep rolled over onto a creek bed.

Information on the crash stems from a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

On Sunday, May 14 at around 5:21 a.m., 20-year-old Nicholas Cauble of Cape was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler with three other individuals in the car. The Jeep was traveling along Cypress Road when Cauble failed to yield at a stop sign. The Jeep drove off the right side of the road and flipped over onto a creek bed.

Cauble and 20-year-old Benjamin Asher were pronounced dead at the scene by a Cape County coroner. The other two passengers, 20-year-olds Stephen Langston and Keagen Winkler, were taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape.

