Two area schools awarded $635,000 grant

  Updated
(WSIL) -- Two school districts in Perry County were awarded a $635,000 grant from the Illinois State Board of Education. 

The money is from the Social and Emotional Learning grant. 

Tamaroa Grade School and Pinckneyville High School were two out of 136 entities from across the state that were awarded the grant. 

Tamaroa Grade School says the money will be spent over the next two school years. 

According to a Facebook post, Tamaroa has hired a new, full time social worker and plan on adding a parent coordinator position to help facilitate some of the new programs they are wanting to have. 

Tamaroa officials are inviting the community to attend their April 19th board meeting to voice their ideas on how to better meet the needs for students. 

