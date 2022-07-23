 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 each afternoon.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri and portions of western Kentucky and
southern Illinois, to the west of a Wickliffe, Kentucky, to Mt
Vernon, Illinois, line.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Two Americans killed in Ukraine's Donbas region

  • Updated
  • 0
Two Americans killed in Ukraine's Donbas region

Destroyed vehicles are pictured in the city of Lysychansk in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on June 18, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of the country.

 Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images

Two American citizens recently died in the Donbas region of Ukraine, the State Department confirmed Saturday.

In a statement to CNN on Saturday, a State Department spokesperson did not provide any details about the individuals or the circumstances of their deaths, but said they "are in touch with the families and providing all possible consular assistance."

"Out of respect to the families during this difficult time, we have nothing further to add," the spokesperson said.

Asked about the condition of Alexander Drueke and Andy Hunyh, two Americans captured by Russian forces while fighting in Ukraine, the spokesperson said they "have been in contact with the Ukrainian and Russian authorities regarding U.S. citizens who may have been captured by Russia's forces or proxies while fighting in Ukraine."

"We call on Russia to live up to its international obligations to treat all individuals captured fighting with Ukraine's armed forces as prisoners of war," they said.

The so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) is a Russian-backed, self-declared republic that has governed a breakaway portion of Ukraine's Donetsk region since 2014.

The State Department spokesperson noted that "generally, the U.S. government communicates with the International Committee of the Red Cross Central Tracing Agency about missing persons."

"However, we do not speak publicly about specific cases," they said, adding that they "have no further details to share at this time."

