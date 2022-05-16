Tuesday will be another beautiful day, scattered storms return by midweek

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a gorgeous start to the work week with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. The mostly clear skies will stick around through the evening and overnight. Low temperatures will be much more seasonable tonight, dipping into the mid 50s.
Tuesday will bring more comfortable weather. We will kick off the day with sunshine, but as the day progresses clouds will increase. Afternoon high temperatures will be warm, topping out in the low to mid 80s.
Enjoy the nice weather while it's around. The chance for storms and humidity will ramp back up by midweek.