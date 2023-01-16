Tuesday will be a gorgeous day, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's been another dreary day, with plenty of light rain moving through. Showers will continue into the evening hours before clearing. Clouds should begin to break up overnight, with lows dipping into the 40s by morning.
We should see plenty of sunshine to start the day Tuesday, with a few more clouds by the afternoon. Overall, it will be the pick day of the week for many. High temperatures will also climb well above average, near 60 degrees.
Enjoy it. Our next storm system will arrive by Wednesday. Widespread rain and thunder will make for a nasty day to be out and about. At this time more than an inch of rain is likely.
The back side of the system will move through early Thursday. This will filter in much cooler air. By the end of the week high temperatures will be back in the mid 40s.