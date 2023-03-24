Trump attorney set to testify before grand jury in Mar-a-Lago classified documents probe

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following
counties, Saline and Williamson.

* WHEN...Until 1045 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 442 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated ongoing moderate to
heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Marion, Herrin, Harrisburg, Carterville, Eldorado, Johnston
City, Crainville, Cambria, Energy, Galatia, Hurst, Pittsburg,
Creal Springs, Carrier Mills, Lake Of Egypt Area, Raleigh,
Stonefort, Freeman Spur, Bush and Whiteash.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 24.0 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the Watch area. Locally higher totals to 5 inches are
possible, especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over
the same areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks,
streams, and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Trump attorney set to testify before grand jury in Mar-a-Lago classified documents probe

  • Updated
  • 0
Trump attorney set to testify before grand jury in Mar-a-Lago classified documents probe

Evan Corcoran, here in 2022, in New York City, is expected to testify Friday to a federal grand jury in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents probe.

Donald Trump's primary defense attorney is expected to testify Friday to a federal grand jury, answering questions in the documents probe that the former president unsuccessfully fought to hold back.

The attorney's appearance before the grand jury this week has the potential to make or break the special counsel's investigation into the handling of classified records at Mar-a-Lago and possible obstruction of justice when the federal government tried to get the documents back.

Evan Corcoran, the attorney, has been told by the federal court he cannot withhold information any longer about communications he had with Trump, his client, leading up to the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago last summer. He was also ordered earlier this week to turn over notes he had considered to be his written work as an attorney in the probe. Corcoran would have had a window into many of the moments where Trump and his team were responding to the federal government's efforts to get classified documents back.

Prosecutors have made clear in court proceedings that are still under seal that they believe Trump tried to use Corcoran to advance a crime.

A Trump spokesperson criticized the recent developments, saying, "Prosecutors only attack lawyers when they have no case whatsoever."

When Corcoran first testified to the grand jury in January, he was asked about what happened in the lead up to the August search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. But he declined to answer, prompting the prosecutors to take the unusual step to fight in court to force him to respond.

Prosecutors now want to ask Corcoran about his interactions with Trump regarding a May subpoena and subsequent search for classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. They also want to know about the statement Corcoran crafted in June 2022 -- which claimed a "diligent search" had been conducted of boxes moved from the White House to Florida -- and a June call between Trump and Corcoran that took place the same day the Trump Organization was subpoenaed for surveillance footage of Mar-a-Lago, according to a person familiar with the matter. The surveillance footage ultimately showed boxes being moved out of a storage room within the resort, which a witness later said happened at Trump's direction.

That June statement, which also said all classified documents had been returned, included the signature of attorney Christina Bobb, who added the caveat, "to the best of my knowledge."

Later that summer, the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago and found hundreds of government records, including classified material, raising questions about the lawyer's attestation.

Corcoran's second visit to the grand jury Friday comes well into the year-long criminal investigation around the classified records Trump kept.

Months ago other close advisers to Trump were brought in to testify, and more than two dozen aides and staff around Mar-a-Lago have been subpoenaed to the grand jury, CNN has reported.

Even on Thursday, the grand jury investigating the Mar-a-Lago documents was pressing forward hearing from an unknown witness. Special counsel's office prosecutors have been demanding others testify as well, now often unwilling to give deadline extensions, according to multiple sources familiar with the probe.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.