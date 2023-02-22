'Truly a Godly man': Jeff Gee's impact measured by ex-convicts turned servants

HERRIN, Ill. (WSIL) -- Two men from different walks of life are working to continue the legacy of a former pastor tragically killed Tuesday night.
Jeffrey Gee was one of the founding members of the Herrin House of Hope, now in it's 10th year according to director John Steve.
"He truly believed in service and ministry and was always hands-on," Steve said. "He always loved to invest time into people.
Gee died Tuesday night while unloading boxes of almonds from the back of a pickup truck behind the building. Volunteer Harry Edwards was six-feet away from Gee when the accident happened.
"Instead of putting his foot on the brake [the driver] shoved down on the gas pedal and went straight into the back of the building. And of course Jeff was in between the building and the truck," Edwards said. "It was instant."
Herrin House of Hope volunteers plan to spend the next couple of days cleaning before reopening on Friday, Steve says.
The driver was a volunteer for the Williamson Baptist Association. A representative for the group had no comment but asked that people keep Gee's family and the driver in their thoughts and prayers.
It's unclear if the driver will face charges.
GEE'S IMPACT ON EX-CONVICTS
Gee had been a pastor at Hurricane Memorial Baptist Church in Herrin for 10-years before he retired in 2021. But Gee's itch to help never wavered.
"Service, ministry was just fulfilling for him and this is what he truly loved," Steve said.
In the early 2010s, Steve was released from prison for his involvement in a gang shooting in Chicago. First meeting at a re-entry program, Gee told Steve about a chance to change his life at Herrin House of Hope.
"He said 'I think this will be a good thing for you... I think you should apply for the job'", Steve said. "That's how it all started."
Above the Herrin House of Hope is a space that houses knick-knacks, Christmas toys and a workshop where Gee spent time fixing bikes.
He started the Bicycle Resurrection Program, offering bicycles to ex-cons who were reintegrating into society.
"Individuals would go to the halfway house like myself. [Gee] wanted to be the first one to help him with a bicycle," Steve said.
One man he helped was Harry Edwards, a Marion resident who spent 10-years in prison on meth charges. After being released, Edwards moved to Marion where he met Gee, who gave Edwards a bicycle.
"It meant everything to me because I didn't have a vehicle at the time. I got a job at Steak 'N Shake. I rode the bicycle for two miles there and back," Edwards said.
For the past six years Gee and Edwards worked on bicycles and distributed them at Herrin House of Hope or Edwards' garage. Those bicycles went to anyone wanting to put the pedal back into their lives regardless of their past.
"[Gee] not only gave you a second... third... fourth chance," Steve said. "He just wanted people to see the best part of themselves."
Steve and Edwards both plan to continue Gee's legacy of compassion, care, comfort and service. For Steve, losing Gee was like losing a father he never had.
"He would never hesitate to be there for you with every spiritual support, his advice, sharing the gospel," Steve said as a tear rolled down his left cheek.
"He was truly a Godly man."