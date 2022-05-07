Truck crashes in Harrisburg apartment, nearly hitting man inside

HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- A truck crashed into an apartment and almost hit a man inside last night.
According to J. Odle Construction owner Jack Odle, the truck ran through a power pole and crashed into the apartment around 5 p.m. Friday at the corner of Raymond and Main in Harrisburg.
Odle also told WSIL that the resident of the apartment was sitting on a couch when the crash occurred, where he was reportedly "inches" away from being struck.
WSIL reached out to Harrisburg Police Department for a statement, and they had no further information to give at this time.
Photos from the crash can be seen below: