Truck crash shuts down part of I-57

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5, 9L32 p.m.
BENTON, IL. (WSIL) -- Officials with the Benton Fire Department say they will open one southbound lane of I-57 to allow traffic through. They say this lane will be open for periods of time, and then closed again while cleanup is taking place.
Officials also clarified that the vehicle involved in the crash was a moving van carrying a family's belongings.
ORIGINAL STORY
BENTON, IL. (WSIL) -- A crash involving a semi has shut down part of I-57 in Franklin County.
It happened Wednesday around 6:25 p.m. near the Benton/Christopher exit.
Officials with the Benton Fire Department say the crash caused the semi's trailer to spill its contents across both southbound lanes of the interstate.
No word yet on the extent of injuries. We know someone has to be evacuated from the scene by helicopter.
A Hazmat crew was also on scene.
We'll update this story as we get more information.