Trick-or-Treat 2022

  • Updated
(WSIL) -- Halloween is rapidly approaching and communities are gearing up for their annual night of Trick-or-Treating. 

Saturday, October 29

  • Benton 5-8
  • Herrin Pumpkins in the Park 2-5
  • McLeansboro Trick or Treat on the Square 3-6, Community 5-8
  • Zeigler 6-9

Sunday, October 30

  • Du Quoin 6-9
  • Johnston City 5-8
  • Pittsburg Trunk-or-Treat 2-4

Monday, October 31 (Halloween)

  • Anna 6-8
  • Carbondale 5-8
  • Carterville 5-8
  • Christopher 6-9
  • Cobden 5-8
  • Dongola 5-7:30
  • Du Quoin 6-9
  • Elizabethtown 5-7
  • Harrisburg 5-7
  • Herrin 5-8
  • Jonesboro 5-8
  • Marion 5-8
  • Mt. Vernon 6-8
  • Murphysboro 5-8
  • Pinckneyville 6-9
  • Pittsburg 5-8
  • Royalton 5-8
  • Sesser 6-9, Halloween Stroll 4-6
  • Wayne City 5-8
  • West Frankfort 5-8
  • Woodlawn 5:30-8

Did we miss any? Send us a message to our Facebook page or email us at news@wsiltv.com