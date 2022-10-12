Trick-or-Treat 2022

(WSIL) -- Halloween is rapidly approaching and communities are gearing up for their annual night of Trick-or-Treating.
Saturday, October 29
- Benton 5-8
- Herrin Pumpkins in the Park 2-5
- McLeansboro Trick or Treat on the Square 3-6, Community 5-8
- Zeigler 6-9
Sunday, October 30
- Du Quoin 6-9
- Johnston City 5-8
- Pittsburg Trunk-or-Treat 2-4
Monday, October 31 (Halloween)
- Anna 6-8
- Carbondale 5-8
- Carterville 5-8
- Christopher 6-9
- Cobden 5-8
- Dongola 5-7:30
- Du Quoin 6-9
- Elizabethtown 5-7
- Harrisburg 5-7
- Herrin 5-8
- Jonesboro 5-8
- Marion 5-8
- Mt. Vernon 6-8
- Murphysboro 5-8
- Pinckneyville 6-9
- Pittsburg 5-8
- Royalton 5-8
- Sesser 6-9, Halloween Stroll 4-6
- Wayne City 5-8
- West Frankfort 5-8
- Woodlawn 5:30-8
