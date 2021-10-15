You are the owner of this article.
Trick or Treat 2021

(WSIL) -- Halloween is just around the corner, which means trick-or-treating is approaching!

Here is a list of local trick-or-treat hours across our region:

Saturday, October 23rd

  • City of Anna Downtown Businesses
  • Jonesboro City Square Businesses
  • 3-6 p.m.

Wednesday, October 27th

  • Mt. Vernon - Downtown Businesses Trick Or Treat - 5pm to 7pm

Thursday, October 28th

  • Pinckneyville - Trick Or Treat - 6pm to 9pm 

Friday, October 29th

  • Du Quoin - Trunk or Treat - 6pm to 8pm
  • Marion - Trick Or Treat - 5pm to 8pm
  • Marion - Downtown Trail Of Treats - 530pm to 7pm
  • Rent One Park, Marion - Spooktacular - 5pm to 9pm

Saturday, October 30th

  • Anna - Trick or Treat - 5pm to 7pm
  • Benton - Trick Or Treat - 5pm to 8pm
  • DuQuoin - Trick Or Treat - 6pm to 9pm
  • Harrisburg - Trick Or Treat - 5pm to 8pm
  • Herrin - Trick Or Treat - 5pm to 8pm
  • McCleansboro - Trick Or Treat - 5pm to 9pm
  • Murphysboro - Trick Or Treat - 5pm to 8pm
  • West Frankfort - Trick Or Treat - 5pm to 8pm
  • Wayne City - Trick Or Treat - 5pm to 8pm
  • Zeigler - Trick Or Treat - 6pm to 9pm

Sunday, October 31st

  • Carbondale - Trick or Treat - 5pm to 8pm
  • Carterville - Trick Or Treat - 5pm to 8pm
  • Christopher - Trick or Treat - 6pm to 9pm
  • Cobden - Trick Or Treat - 5pm to 8pm
  • DuQuoin - Trick Or Treat - 6pm to 9pm
  • Mt. Vernon - Trick Or Treat - 6pm to 8pm
  • Royalton - Trick Or Treat - 5pm to 9pm

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

