Trick or Treat 2021

(WSIL) -- Halloween is just around the corner, which means trick-or-treating is approaching!
Here is a list of local trick-or-treat hours across our region:
Saturday, October 23rd
- City of Anna Downtown Businesses
- Jonesboro City Square Businesses
- 3-6 p.m.
Wednesday, October 27th
- Mt. Vernon - Downtown Businesses Trick Or Treat - 5pm to 7pm
Thursday, October 28th
- Pinckneyville - Trick Or Treat - 6pm to 9pm
Friday, October 29th
- Du Quoin - Trunk or Treat - 6pm to 8pm
- Marion - Trick Or Treat - 5pm to 8pm
- Marion - Downtown Trail Of Treats - 530pm to 7pm
- Rent One Park, Marion - Spooktacular - 5pm to 9pm
Saturday, October 30th
- Anna - Trick or Treat - 5pm to 7pm
- Benton - Trick Or Treat - 5pm to 8pm
- DuQuoin - Trick Or Treat - 6pm to 9pm
- Harrisburg - Trick Or Treat - 5pm to 8pm
- Herrin - Trick Or Treat - 5pm to 8pm
- McCleansboro - Trick Or Treat - 5pm to 9pm
- Murphysboro - Trick Or Treat - 5pm to 8pm
- West Frankfort - Trick Or Treat - 5pm to 8pm
- Wayne City - Trick Or Treat - 5pm to 8pm
- Zeigler - Trick Or Treat - 6pm to 9pm
Sunday, October 31st
- Carbondale - Trick or Treat - 5pm to 8pm
- Carterville - Trick Or Treat - 5pm to 8pm
- Christopher - Trick or Treat - 6pm to 9pm
- Cobden - Trick Or Treat - 5pm to 8pm
- DuQuoin - Trick Or Treat - 6pm to 9pm
- Mt. Vernon - Trick Or Treat - 6pm to 8pm
- Royalton - Trick Or Treat - 5pm to 9pm