Trial underway for suspect in fatal Carbondale shooting

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The trial for a man charged in connection to a fatal 2020 shooting is underway.
Jury selection for Devale Johnson finished Tuesday. He is accused of fatally shooting Jamonte Allison Sr. on August 17, 2020.
Johnson and Victor Purdiman were both charged with murder after being on the run for months. They were arrested in October 2020 in Florida.
Police say the shooting was connected to an earlier shots fired incident. They both were the result of an ongoing dispute between acquaintances.
The trial may take two weeks to complete and is being led by State's Attorney Joseph Cervantez.