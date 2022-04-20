Tri-States Food Bank buys Vienna distribution center

VIENNA, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The Tri-State Food Bank is working to feed neighbors in the region by buying a distribution center.
The food bank has purchased a 3,600 square foot cold storage facility, which it had been leasing since early 2021 to distribute fresh produce to its partner agencies in southern Illinois.
Wednesday, April 20, 2022 marks the one year anniversary of the opening of the Fresh Produce Distribution Center.
The Tri-State Food Bank is celebrating with a private Ribbon Cutting Ceremony onsite at 12:15pm that day as the Tri-State Food Bank will take ownership of the facility and continue to supply those facing hunger in southern Illinois with nutritious fresh produce.
The Fresh Produce Distribution Center is located at 310 Commercial Dr., Vienna, IL 62995, and will be named in honor of Andy Sisulak, who passed away suddenly on April 9, 2022. Sisulak was public servant and a longtime Legislative Aide to Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler.
Glenn Roberts, Executive Director of Tri-State Food Bank, comments, “Though we knew Andy for a relatively short period of time, he was clearly a true champion for southern Illinois who worked tirelessly for the community, and he was instrumental in identifying the facility in Vienna and connecting Tri-State Food Bank with local stakeholders to make the operation a success.”
State Senator Dale Fowler. Senator Fowler stated, “Anyone who knew Andy, knew firsthand his giving heart and selfless nature. Andy dedicated his life to the people and communities of Southern Illinois, serving as the backbone for the Fowler Bonan Foundation. His contributions and memory will never be forgotten,” said Dale Fowler. “The dedication of this facility will serve as a great tribute to Andy’s legacy of volunteerism and philanthropy.”
Since operations began in April 2020, the Fresh Distribution Center has distributed over 301,000 pounds of food to 24 Tri-State Food Bank partner agencies in Illinois.
Tri-State Food wishes to expand its presence in southern Illinois to close the meal gap for families struggling to make ends meet and put food on the table.
