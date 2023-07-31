Trending cooler and wet this week

WSIL (Carterville) -- As we take a look back to the previous month, high temperatures ran fairly close to average only running a degree above average. What we have seen a lot of are issued warnings and of course, rain. The amount of rain we've seen may cause trouble as we begin a new month tomorrow.
Temperatures today are climbing into the upper 80s thanks to the cloud cover. Rain chances are currently off to our northwest, but we may see a few isolated stray showers and thunderstorms this evening... mostly to the west. Not anticipating anything severe.
You should be good to go if you do have any evening plans, especially for our eastern counties. Temperatures overnight will fall to the mid to upper 60s.
The better chance for rain begins tomorrow and sticks around for the better part of the work week. We continue to see the heat dome shift from the southwestern part of the country to just south of us. The ridge that builds in is what leads the active pattern for the week.
Wednesday continues to be the best chance for widespread rain and storms but Thursday isn't far behind. The biggest concern as we go through the next couple of days will be flooding. The good news is at least we stay on the cooler side until this weekend.