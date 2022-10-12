TRC hosting college rodeo in Sikeston starting Thursday

SIKESTON, MO - The Three Rivers College Rodeo team out of Poplar Bluff is hosting a collegiate rodeo for the first time in a couple of years, bringing 15 college rodeo teams to Sikeston.
“I said if we’re going to do it there’s no reason not to do it in Sikeston," Chad Phipps, rodeo coach said. "We back in stock, unload stock, and this place is top to the world I rodeo for a living and have been around the country and this is one of the nicest arenas in the country.”
The team is coming off of a fantastic performance. They had a national champion bull rider and finished fifth in the nation as a team. It's something they take a lot of pride in and want to make sure their community is aware of.
Now, they get to host their own event in Art Saunders Arena.
JOSH SENN/TRC BULL RIDER
“It’s definitely a good feeling, a good experience," TRC bull rider Josh Senn said. "Like something I’ve never done before. It’s more, it puts more of a drive into it and make you want to do better.”
Colten Mitteis performed at the Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo just in August, but came away with a broken jaw after a scary fall during bronco riding. He's been back in competition just the last couple of weeks.
He'll be performing this weekend, too.
“It’s fun," Mitteis said. "It’s definitely something different than what I was used to growing up now there’s just so much more on the line. Does this horse do what it’s supposed to, or does this bull do what it’s supposed to because it’s at your place.”
There's every rodeo event you can think of: bull riding, bareback and saddle bronco riding, roping, barrel racing, goat tying and more.
Plus, there is a slack competition.
Even if the rodeo doesn't interest someone, there's a petting zoo for kids and Cowboy Kenny Steele Rodeo will be performing twice with dirt bikes to add even more excitement.
The TRC rodeo team is in a rebuilding year and is on the smaller end, but Coach Phipps expects them to more than double in size next season.
Plus, they're excited. He says there are nerves performing in an arena like the one at the Jaycee Rodeo Grounds, but he thinks it will get his team excited as the weekend goes on.
“It puts a little more added pressure on you but that’s one thing you have to learn to deal with in life is pressure," Phipps said. "So, I hope it fires them up and they take pride in it because as far as the arena goes, and the rodeo we produce, it’s one of the best. I mean, it doesn’t get any better than what they’re going to be competing.”
Events start on Thursday and run through Saturday afternoon.