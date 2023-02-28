Trains collide in Greece, at least 29 people dead

UPDATE 9:47 p.m. CT: Police are now saying at least 29 people are dead from the train collision in Greece.
GREECE (WSIL) -- Two trains collided in Greece Tuesday evening. WSIL has learned one train was carrying passengers and the other was a cargo train.
As of 8:54 p.m. CT, 26 people were reported dead. At least 85 people were hurt.
Some news outlets in Greece say several train cars derailed. WSIL News 3 will be following this story and will update this page as we get more information.